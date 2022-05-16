Minister clarifies relocation costs

Nabavatu Village [File Photo]

Government will not foot the entire bill of relocation of communities affected by climate change says Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu.

Seruiratu says communities have a responsibility to provide for their relocation as well.

He was speaking in relation to the relocation of Nabavatu Village in Dreketi, Macuata and Cogea Village in Wainunu, Bua.

Seruiratu says communities involved will need to partner with the government in their relocation, just like Vunidogoloa Village in Cakaudrove, Vanua Levu.

He says they are working with the communities in Nabavatu and Cogea over their relocation.

For Nabavatu, Seruiratu says the government has facilitated for them to work with a local timber company for the supply of timber to rebuild their homes.

For Cogea, the government has provided a portable sawmill for the villagers to saw their own timber.