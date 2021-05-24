Minister clarifies health workers pay issue

The Ministry of Health will be working to strengthen the payment system for village health workers.

Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are committed to ensuring that every village health worker is paid as long as they submit their reports approved by the Sisters and staff in charge.

Several health workers had questioned the Minister about their pay during talanoa sessions in Saqani and Wailevu, Cakaudrove.

Some claim they have not been paid for months, and some for over a year, despite carrying out their duties.

Dr Waqainabete says there are several reasons this could be happening.

He adds these include the lack of due diligence of Ministry staff in endorsing reports and processing pay, as well as reports not coming in on time from health workers.

“We will continue to strengthen the system of their payment. But also because its tax payer’s money – just like how we pay our civil servants we need to also make sure that the reporting mechanisms to ensure that they are paid are tight, there is also a process, paperwork that goes with it.”

Village Health workers are paid $200 a month by the government.

According to Dr Waqainabete, $2.8 million is set aside every year to pay health workers.