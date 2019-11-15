Minister calls on social welfare recipients to recertify

The Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation confirms there are still some social welfare recipients who have not been recertified.

Mereseini Vuniwaqa says this could be the reason why some are missing out on their monthly allowance.

The Minister confirms the Recertification program remains open for these recipients.

“Recertification is still ongoing and we still have people who still have not recertified and are coming forward as we speak.”

The Minister says the Social Welfare will continue to focus on its main objective and assist its members affected by the impact of COVID-19.