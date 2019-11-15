Home

Minister calls on Fijians to have a renewed respect for nature

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 24, 2020 4:25 pm
Minister for Forests Osea Naiqama has called on all Fijians to have a renewed respect for nature.

Speaking at Nawaka village Naiqama stressed that everyone needs regular reminders of a person’s connection with nature and the planet.

The Minister also highlighted that rising sea levels threaten every coastline and more powerful storms and floods threaten every continent.

Naiqamu reiterated that the security and stability of our nation is in jeopardy and the time we have to reverse this tide is running out.”

He also stressed that as human beings we need to exercise stewardship, not as owners, but as one who is charged with overseeing and looking after something.

