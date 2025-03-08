Minister calls for shared responsibility

[ Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji ]

Gender equality requires men and boys to be active partners, standing against violence, respecting women’s rights, and dismantling harmful stereotypes.

This creates a world where equality is fundamental.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran emphasizes that gender equality and women’s empowerment drive equitable economies and sustainable development.

On International Women’s Day, under the theme “For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” Kiran acknowledges women’s achievements but stresses the ongoing need to ensure all women and girls, regardless of background or challenges, live dignified, violence-free lives with equal opportunities.

In Fiji, the fight for gender equality continues across rural, maritime, and urban areas, with added challenges for women with disabilities.

Women’s unpaid care work, vital for families and future generations, often goes unrecognized.

Gender-based violence, including online abuse, threatens women’s safety and dignity. We must support survivors and eradicate this violence.

Kiran calls on community leaders to establish prevention committees to protect girls and women.

She also highlights the importance of supporting women’s leadership in boards and politics.

The government has adopted gender-responsive budgeting to align public policies and resources with the needs of women and girls.

