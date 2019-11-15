Minister calls for national movement to protect waterways

The conservation of waterways is essential for sustainable fresh water supply, flood mitigation, agricultural activity and Fijian households.

Its protection is equally important for future generations, ensuring the longevity of the benefits provided by waterways to plants, animals and humans continues and is preserved.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development, Waterways and Environment Dr. Mahendra Reddy during the 2020 International Day of Action for Rivers at Bilalevu in Sigatoka.

Reddy stressed that there is now a need to start a National movement on how we can protect our waterways not only for ourselves, but also for our future generations as our entire activities are dependent on waterways.

Minister Reddy adds the individual contribution from communities and settlements would be vital as major primary activities such as agriculture was dependent on waterways.

“I am calling on all of you, not only here but in the entire country, to stand up and take ownership of the protection of our waterways and rivers. That’s what is demanded throughout the world because our activity it is intrinsically linked to our waterways.”

As part of the celebrationn Reddy launched the 50km river bank protection project, using the nature based solution – vertiver grass, which will be planted across the country to protect riverbanks from erosion.