Minister Akbar receives visit from New Zealand High Commissioner

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 17, 2022 4:25 pm
New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow (Left), and Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar. [Source: Supplied]

Fiji is looking forward to working with the New Zealand Government in the upcoming 66th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women.

Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar highlighted this while receiving a courtesy call from the new incoming New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow.

Akbar says the event will also be staging a side event that will focus on the importance of gender data in climate change.

Minister Akbar discussed the Fijian Government’s commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women, highlighting the support of the Government of New Zealand in key initiatives during this meet.

She says Fiji benefits from opportunities from the strategic partnership between the two countries in the area of Women’s Empowerment and Gender Equality and also on Child Protection.

Akbar highlighted New Zealand’s support for the Fiji Country Gender Assessment that is near completion and also the rollout of the whole of Government implementation of the Gender Transformative Institutional Capacity Development Initiative.

Also present at the meeting were the Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry, Rovereto Nayacalevu, Officials from the High Commission and Officials from the Ministry.

