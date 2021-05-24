Home

News

Minister advises Taveuni farmers of quality and consistent supply

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 9, 2021 12:02 pm
Farmers of Delaivuna in Taveuni during an informal talanoa session [Photo: supplied]

Farmers of Delaivuna in Taveuni have been reminded of the importance of meeting the demand and supply chain of agricultural produce.

In an informal talanoa session with these farmers yesterday evening, Minister for Agriculture Doctor Mahendra Reddy says establishing and securing a market for their produce is the most important responsibility for a farmer.

They were also strongly advised to maintain the quality of their agricultural produce while delivering on a consistent basis to ensure an upward trajectory of agriculture growth on the island, and in turn, for the country.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr.Reddy shared the Ministry’s plans to discuss with and open up the local tourism sector as a market pathway for local fruits and vegetables, as a substitute to limit the importation of fresh produce, highlighting the need for farmers to continue production and supply to all markets and consumers.

He adds that the Australian Government’s trial on the commercial importation of Fijian-grown kava, offered an opportunity for exporters to apply to import kava into Australia on a trial basis, opening up another prospect for yaqona farmers to step up production for their own benefit.

Meanwhile, Minister Reddy has also reminded farmers on Taveuni that the weedicide paraquat was now banned in Fiji and that farmers should refrain from using it on their farms as it posed health risks to consumers and also greatly affected the soil health of paraquat permeated farmland.

He continues on his three-day tour of Taveuni today.

