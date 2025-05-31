Mining regulation under review

file photo

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources is enhancing mining monitoring, prompted by recent concerns over gold exports and inadequate record-keeping.

Standing Committee on Natural Resources member Kalaveti Ravu highlighted the issue, stating that the committee was shown a single gold bar valued at $1 million and informed that 16 gold bars worth $17 million had been exported recently.

Ravu questioned who is responsible for collecting and verifying export and production data.

The Standing Committee on Natural Resources is stressing the importance of keeping mineral trading free from black market activity.

“It is our hope, the team’s hope that the trading of ores and other minerals remains transparent and free from black market interference. Because what we have seen raises questions about who is responsible for collecting and verifying data related to production and export, which is not clearly highlighted in the report.”

Permanent Secretary for Mineral Resources Paula Cirikiyasawa says they are improving their checklist.

“We’ve been trying to improve our regulatory oversight since the 2.2 goldmine episode. One thing we are working on is improving our checklist. Ideally, when something is about to be exported, we want our team to go and inspect, and actually get samples of the quantity being exported.”

Cirikiyasawa says they are also reviewing the Mining Act to close loopholes that have existed for years.

The ministry has already begun consulting mining companies on updated procedures to ensure better compliance.

