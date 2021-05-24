Home

Mining legislation under review

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 3, 2022 4:10 pm

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources is reviewing Fiji’s mining legislation.

Lands Minister, Jone Usamate says there is a need to modernize the existing archaic mining statutes and to ensure mining legislations, as well as its related policies, remain relevant and competitive in the international arena.

He adds, the first phase of the review process began two weeks ago with stakeholder consultation.

Usamate says this is also in line with the Government’s focus on mining projects to attain environmental, social, and economic balance to guarantee effective industry self-regulation.

“An updates mining law also provides confidence to current and potential investors in the Fiji mineral or mining sector, hence attracting investment in Fiji as part of the Government’s efforts to diversify and increase the mining sector’s contribution to the country’s economic output which will raise the sector’s participation in Gross Domestic Product.”

Meanwhile, the Minister this morning commissioned the Vatukoula Gold Mines Dolphin Shaft Deepening project, with the shaft having extended vertically from the fifth level to the 18th.

Usamate says the last shaft commissioning done in Vatukoula was way back in 2003.

“Today’s event is another strong indicator of investor confidence in investing in Fiji during this difficult economic climate and speaks volumes of Vatukoula Gold Mines Limited’s commitment to securing the future of mining in Vatukoula.”

Shaft equipping started in January 2020 to November last year and $10 million was spent on this project.

The Minister is optimistic that the new project will create new employment opportunities and foster economic growth. JN/LR.

