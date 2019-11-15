Mining companies commended for massive investment

The Amex Resource Limited has invested around $360 million in the last twelve years.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate visited the Amex Resources Limited Ba Delta Mining site and Lion One Ltd Tuvatu Gold Mine during his tour of the Western division last week.

He witnessed first-hand work undertaken in terms of mineral development and expressed his appreciation pertaining to an investment made by both companies in Fiji’s mineral sector.

Tuvatu Gold Mine is currently in development stages whereas Amex’s Ba Delta is in the production stage with three shipments of iron magnetite already exported.

Amex and Tuvatu employ 98 and 80 local staff respectively.

Usamate commended the two mining companies for the massive investment in Fiji, a highlight of which is creating more job opportunities for the locals.

He stated that Amex started exploration in 2008 and has invested about $360 million in Fiji.

He also said the Tuvatu Gold Mine is was performing well.