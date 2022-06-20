Mining Act under review

Minister for Land and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate.

The Mining Act is currently under review.

This was confirmed by the Minister for Land and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate who says this is to ensure its relevance to the modern industry.

Usamate says this will also allow stakeholders to undertake various developments and at the same time comply with the law.

“So we have a consultant we have appointed from overseas and they appoint their people here. They are doing the consultations, as we draft the newly revised legislation it will be given out again for further consultations so that people are aware of what’s happening.”

Usamate says the legislation once complete will give both local and foreign mining investors the confidence to invest in Fiji.

It will take the Ministry one year to come up with the new mining act.