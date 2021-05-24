Home

News

Minimum wage review requires a long-term strategy

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 23, 2022 5:50 am
[Source: File Photo]

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is of the view that the minimum wage rate should be gradually increased to safeguard employers.

Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti, says the private sector has suffered greatly due to the pandemic.

The current national minimum wage rate is $2.68 per hour.

Article continues after advertisement

Batiweti says most employers are still reeling from the impact of COVID-19 and a lot of factors need to be considered, which include inflation and productivity levels.

“We need to be mindful of the fact that employers are coming out of two years of lockdown and devastation of the economy, and there was not much trading that happened. There is a balance between the cost of living for the individual employees and also the cost of doing business for the employers. so there has to be a balance.

Batiweti says this is not an over-the-night exercise, but a long-term strategy.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, had earlier stated that while employers agree with the wage rate review, several concerns regarding employee ethics have been raised.

The consultations on the proposal to increase the National Minimum Wage Rate from $2.68 to between $3.45 and $3.65 per hour has concluded.

 

