Minimum wage rate under review

The Ministry of Employment has begun a review of the minimum wage rate.

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has this afternoon confirmed the review will include public consultations.

He adds the exercise is timely as people and businesses are beginning to slowly emerge from the financial turmoil of COVID-19.

“World-wide inflation has increased significantly predominantly because of lack of raw materials and also freight costs. In some destinations, where a container may have cost $5,000 – it’s now costing $15,000. So those will be passed on to the consumer ultimately. It is an appropriate time to ensure that we review the wages and salaries to see how they can keep up with the inflationary impact of a COVID-19 pandemic world.”

Australia based, Professor Partha Gangopadhyay who undertook the last review has been brought in again.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds they hope to have the process completed before the mini-budget is announced in March.

The national minimum wage was last reviewed in 2018.