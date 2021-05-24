Mini-Budget to focus on specific areas: PM

The Mini-Budget that will be announced this month will focus on specific areas.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Parainiminisita” programme Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted this will be the review of the previous budget where specific areas will be looked at.

Bainimarama highlighted that the change in economic activities due to challenges faced by Fijians will be reflected in the mini-budget

“We have seen drastic change in countries economy, this is also happening here in Fiji, so this should also be exercised in our government budget. That is why we prepare a mini budget for March to July this year.”

Bainimarama also hinted at areas where their assistance will continue.

“We have planned to continue with the help provided to Fijians during the pandemic. We have plans to help women, children and people with disabilities. That is what you should expect in this budget announcement.”

The Prime Minister says as face to face budget consultations continue, recommendations have also been coming in via email.

The Mini-Budget will be announced on the 24th of this month at 7pm.