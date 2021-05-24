Mini budget may be announced next month

A mini-budget will be announced next month with the tentative date set for the 17th.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum confirms this is in line with the announcement in the 2021/2022 budget that expenditure would be monitored and reviewed.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that public consultations started in Nadi over the weekend and the Ministry will also engage with businesses.

“We have also started some meetings with members of the business community, and getting public submission. We are currently looking at a date of 17th March to have the mini-budget delivered. That’s an indicative date of the mini-budget itself.”

The Minister adds Fiji’s economic and financial landscape has changed and this needs to be reflected in the mini-budget.

“We did say that should there be any changes in the economy with the borders opening up or should there be further restrictions et cetera – then there may be a need to deliver a mini-budget. So this is a result of that.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds the mini-budget will only cover a period of five months up to the 31st of July this year.