Fiji needs bold leadership: PM

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 25, 2022 1:11 pm
Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama has today told the Opposition members that his government’s policies and decisions helped move the country in the right direction.

Bainimarama says Fijians deserve bold leadership and the Government is fulfilling this through the 2021-22 Revised National Budget.

He stressed the Government was right to seek cheap and highly concessional loans abroad the decision to lower taxes to keep money in the pockets of ordinary Fijians businesses was also correct.

“We were right to support families and the formal and informal sectors with unemployment assistance. That was a small price to pay to keep households afloat economically and keep our society cohesive and strong. We were right to mandate vaccines. We were right to reopen our borders and start our recovery. “

Bainimarama says he is also proud of the iTaukei Land Trust Board reforms that were announced last night, as they will make TLTB a more efficient organization in the service of landowners.

He says iTaukei land is protected and will remain with iTaukei landowners forever.

