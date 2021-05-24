Home

MINI BUDGET
Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 25, 2022 1:50 pm
Seema Shandil

The Consumer Council of Fiji has commended the government for its 2021–2022 Revised National Budget.

The CCF labelled the revised budget as bold and with optimistic incentives.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the removal of VAT on 21 basic items that are normally part of any consumer basket is overwhelming news for consumers.

She says the various announcements will provide much-needed relief to Fijian consumers as the focus is on the empowerment of not only a certain populace, but also the poor and the marginalised.

She says the announcement is timely considering the skyrocketing cost of living emanating from the increase in the price of goods and services due to global market conditions.

The Council has also welcomed the increase in bus fare subsidies for the elderly and disabled from $10 to $25 as well as the $50 assistance to social welfare recipients.

Shandil adds that the revised budget will definitely trigger spending, which is needed for positive growth of the economy as a whole.

