News

Minam has no intention of entering politics

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 2, 2021 5:50 am
Outgoing ANZ Country Head, Saud Minam.

Outgoing ANZ Country Head, Saud Minam, has clarified that he has no aspirations of entering politics.

His comments come after news aired by Communications Fiji Limited last week, reported that Minam was likely to join politics after he leaves his role with ANZ.

He says the comment made by him at an event last week, was taken out of context, as he had only mentioned taking up politics as a joke to lighten the mood of participants at the Fiji Institue of Accountants seminar.

CFL News Director Vijay Narayan maintains they only reported what was said and says they stand by the story.

Minam says it is sad that a jovial matter has been taken out of context.

“So once again no I do not have any aspirations, I love what I do, I love working in organizations it is my passion. And I would like to continue to do that, as long and I stay and be here in Fiji.”

Minam says he hopes to continue to work for and provide support to communities across Fiji.

