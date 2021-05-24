Minam appointed FDB CEO

The Fiji Development Bank has appointed Saud Minam as its Chief Executive, effective July 16th.

Minam was formerly CEO of ANZ Fiji, and Head of Commercial Banking Pacific and has 25 years of local and international banking experience.

FDB Board chair, Andre Viljoen says Minam’s wide-ranging experience along with his accomplishments in various roles in Fiji and developing countries made him the successful candidate.

Viljoen says the Board was looking for an experienced leader who would be able to balance FDB’s dual responsibilities of strong Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises sector development, and sustainable financial growth.

He adds Minam’s leadership skills and commitment to innovation will be key towards the recovery of agriculture, manufacturing, professional services and other sectors through development finance and access to capital.

Viljoen says an immediate priority for Minam and the FDB team will be to continue supporting the Bank’s 3, 753 MSMEs clients through the pandemic-induced challenges.

He says they will also focus on growing the Bank’s customer base to bring more MSMEs under their financial portfolio, thereby contributing towards Fiji’s economic recovery.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while welcoming Minam’s appointment says FDB will benefit from his leadership and deep engagement approach.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds the government plans to strengthen 100% Fijian-owned financial institutions such as FDB.

He says these institutions require strong and smart leadership, especially in the adoption of technology and a flexible modern approach to financing.

Minam replaces Mark Clough.

