Mills ready for crushing season which begins tomorrow

The sugarcane crushing season begins tomorrow.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sugar, Yogesh Karan says the mills have been worked on in the last six months and are ready to begin the crushing season.

Karan says in discussions with industry stakeholders, they are hoping for a bumper sugar crop in the hopes that it will mitigate some of the economic impact of COVID-19 on other revenue earning sectors.

“Maintenance has been completed, just a few of the issues, in terms of the maintenance program required to be done, which I understand will be done this week , so it’s all read to go. And we’re expecting a good crushing year, this year. Fingers crossed we don’t hope to see any cyclones or flooding and we’re expecting a good crop.”

Karan says crushing season will be with Labasa Mill to open tomorrow, the 10th of June, followed by Rarawai Mill on the 23rd and Lautoka Mill on the 24th.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Sugar Corporation expects to generate $150million worth of export revenue this season.

FSC’s Chief Executive Graham Clark says with the Fijian tourism industry now facing several challenges there is a need for the Sugar Industry to step up to help the economy.

Clark says earlier this year they secured export markets in Europe and the UK and therefore the FSC will be selling 60 percent of Fiji’s sugar at the old price, as the deal was struck before the global prices decreased.