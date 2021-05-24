Home

Millions spent to develop Namosi

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 21, 2022 5:00 pm

The Fijian government has spent more than $46 million from 2014 to 2021 on the development of the Namosi province.

This is the statement made by Prime Minister and Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Voreqe Bainimarama, while opening the Namosi Provincial Council meeting in Veivatuloa village today.

This includes more than $20 million for roads, over $12 million for health, more than $3 million each for rural electrification and social welfare, as well as over $2 million for the provision of clean drinking water.

Article continues after advertisement

He says more provisions and development are expected in the province in the near future, as our economy is back on the move, guided by the same steady hands that delivered nine straight years of economic growth.

“You can see that progress around you. You have road access that now reaches Wainilotulevu village, a new Nakavu bridge, a new Navua hospital outfitted with all the proper equipment, an upgraded Waivaka nursing station, a new grid extension from Namosi village to Naraiyawa, house wiring through the village to Nukusere village solar project, and a grid extension from Namuamua, Nakavika, Vunidavo, and Wainiyavy, a new government station at Dada, and rural water infrastructure in 13 villages and three ecological purification systems for Waivaka, Navunikabi, and Namosi village. “

Bainimarama adds that our economy is projected to achieve double-digit growth this year.

He says that this could be the biggest spike in economic growth ever recorded in Fijian history.

“Our economy is back on the move guided by the same steady hands that delivered nine straight years of economic growth – the longest streak in history. Our market are humming, our people’s jobs and livelihoods are coming back. Consumption is up, business are thriving, and this is just the beginning. Our recovery will keep creating jobs, keep generating income, driving up investment and allowing for new development that builds on everything that we’ve achieved together.”

The Prime Minister will continue to remind the people of Namosi to invest more in agriculture as the province is amongst the largest suppliers in our local and international markets.

