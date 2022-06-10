Millions owed to TSLS, as FRCS now involved

TSLS Chief Executive, Doctor Hasmukh Lal [left] with Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Chief Executive, Mark Dixon

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service is owed $571 million by students as outstanding payment.

This comes as TSLS also revealed today that it has only managed to recover $23m of loans given out since 2013.

Out of $571m, $347m is the collectable amount, which means this is for those students who have graduated and are now employed.

TSLS Chief Executive, Doctor Hasmukh Lal says this is the reason they have today entered into an agreement with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service to help in the debt recovery process.

“That means the students have completed their studies, they are maybe in the workforce, or they may be running a small business, or so far they may have found employment. $347million is the figure that we have got. We are looking at around 29,762 students who should be repaying their TELS debt.”



Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Chief Executive, Mark Dixon says the partnership will ensure that they monitor and visit students as part of their debt recovery process.

TSLS has so far assisted 56,717 students where 51,396 were assisted through TELS and 5321 through government scholarships.