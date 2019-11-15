Millions of dollars lost by tour groups in Nadi due to Coronavirus

The cancellation of Chinese group tours to Fiji due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, has impacted a number of tour operators and businesses in Nadi.

Rosie Holidays Managing Director, Tony Whitton says it’s completely out of their control as they lost more than one million dollars in booking.

“In the last two weeks we have had over 400 cancellations and these are Chinese visitors that would have come to Fiji and those cancellations have cost Rosie Holidays more than $1.1m in terms of loss revenue.”

However, Whitton says they fully support the precautionary measures put in place by the government.

“We are not resting on our laurels we are not doom and gloom we are very proactive as we have now mounted a 5 week program that will be focusing on Australia and New Zealand which continue to be our bread and butter markets.”

Meanwhile, Tour Managers Fiji Director Dhamend Goundar says they also lost more than 400 bookings which amounted to more than $1.6m during the Chinese New Year.

“We’ve got to work around it like out team here in Fiji and in China they are working together to try and recover as many of the groups as possible and some positive news are that some are holding on and wanting to defer their trip.”

FBC News also visited a few handicraft shops in Nadi and they have also noticed a huge reduction of Chinese tour groups ever since the coronavirus outbreak.