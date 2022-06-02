Million dollar renovation Plaza

The Challenge Plaza located in Namaka, Nadi will soon get a facelift.

Property manager Anit Gounder says they are investing $1.2m for a major renovation and work has already started.

Goundar says the majority of the tenants have already relocated and they will be given the first priority to move back in, once the project is complete.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are trying to renovate the whole place and then we will get the tenants in and that’s right, that building was previously owned by BSP way back in the 1970’s.”

He says there have been minor repairs over the years, but this new project will change the look of the property.

Goundar says they are also negotiating with a supermarket chain to be based at the ground level.