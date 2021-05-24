Million dollar package for Fiji 7’s team

The Fijian government will purchase a piece of land and help build a house for Fiji 7s captain Jerry Tuwai.

This has been confirmed by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this afternoon.

Tuwai will be recognized for his achievements as he is the only player to have won two Olympic gold medals, won the Hong Kong 7s titles for five years in a row and also the World Rugby 7s Player of the Decade.

Bainimarama has confirmed this is only part of a one million dollar package for the entire 7’s team.

More on this breaking story soon.