Mill operations affected by widespread rain

Lautoka Mill operations in the past week have been affected by widespread rain.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says the mill managed to crush 26,024 tonnes of cane and produced 2,721 tonnes of sugar for the week.

The cane crushed was in line with the previous week’s crush, however, the sugar production was significantly higher than last week and as a result, the TCTS improved to 9.6 for the week.

Article continues after advertisement

The FSC says this was the lowest since the start of the year.

Rarawai mill crushed 22,059 tonnes of cane and produced 2,135 tonnes of sugar for the past week.

FSC says cane quality remains depressed, affected by the rain during the weekend.

Labasa was most affected by rain, stopping for 56.0 hours in the week due to rain.

Labasa mill crushed 26,381 tonnes of cane and produced 2,749 tonnes of sugar for the past week.

The Corporation says an issue now for Labasa is the increased percent burnt cane received at the factory, up to 66% in the week.

All efforts are in place to reduce cane cut to crush delay to minimize the impact on cane quality.

Meanwhile, the second bulk molasses shipment for 2020 completed loading and departed during the week which will be delivered to Vietnam and Korea.

Bulk sugar exports for 2020 continue with the completion of loading of the bulk vessel MV Kodiac Island with 30,000 tonnes of raw sugar for export to the United Kingdom.

The vessel departed on Monday.