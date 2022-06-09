Mill efficiencies enhanced to increase production

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has worked tirelessly to ensure their sugar production target this season is achieved.

Board Director Prakash Chand says in order to do this, they need to enhance mill efficiency.

Speaking at the opening of the crushing season at the Labasa Sugar Mill yesterday, Chand says due to TC Yasa and TC Ana, crop size dropped to 1.4 million tonnes in 2021 and the challenge is to increase it to 2 million tonnes.

”Targeted investments were made to the three sugar mills to increase reliability and improve throughput. Efficient milling operations are introduced to reduce mill breakdowns, improve TCTS, good manufacturing and hygiene practices have been implemented and sugar quality enhanced. Precision intervention into harvesting and transport operations are instituted to optimize the delivery of fresh green canes to the mill.”

President and former FSC Board Director Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says in preparation for the crushing season, the FSC has spent $10.8 million in maintenance and another

$1.3 million in capital work for the Labasa mill to improve crushing efficiencies.

Improvements in the processing end of the mill will ensure reliability and the plant can efficiently and continuously recover sugar in view of the increased cane production this year.

7 locomotives, 42 mechanical harvesters, 445 lorries and 135 tractor trailers will be in operation in the Labasa mill area.

The FSC has also provided 1, 300 rail trucks and 11 cage bins to assist in the transportation of cane.