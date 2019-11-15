Fijian peacekeepers have pledged to offer their lives to defend the nation and serve in some of the world’s toughest locations.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says Fijian peacekeepers have been doing this for years knowing that military service remains the most honourable and noble of all callings.

Feakes was speaking at the 30th Anniversary of the RFMF Officers Training Centre in Vatuwaqa, Suva where many soldiers trained.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the Australian Government has recognized the vital role of the Centre.

“We remember your service as far back as world war one. We remember your service in world war two and when the Pacific and Australia’s own shores were under threat. We remember your service in Malaya in defence of freedom there. But above all, we remember your service and sacrifice in peacekeeping missions far and wide.”

Feakes says Australia will be supporting the RFMF to run the Infantry Captains Course from October to December.

“Our support will cover the costs of running the course as well as upgrades to the facilities at the Force Training Group. These works will be completed by the RFMF alongside a team of ADF engineers later this year.”

The centre has served as an operational hub for the military especially during the pandemic.

In 2014, the crisis station management team was stationed at the centre during the hostage incident in Golan and since March this year, the COVID-19 planning team has been operating from the premises.

Since 1990, the centre has facilitated a total number of 59 military courses and 28 non-military courses to date.

It was also announced that, for the first time, officers from Australia will attend courses at both the Office Training Centre and Force Training Group, once they have completed all mandatory quarantine.