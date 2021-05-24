Military personnel depart for Tonga

Fifty-one Republic of the Fiji Military Forces personnel flew out to Brisbane, Australia this morning for a co-deployment mission to volcano hit Tonga.

RFMF Commander, Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai says these personnel, consisting of Engineers, Medics, and other specialists will team up with the Australian Defence Force soldiers to carry out rehabilitation and further assessment in Tonga, following the impacts of the violent volcanic eruption and tsunami last weekend.

The Commander adds, as per the initial planning process, these soldiers are expected to be on the ground, putting the hard yards, in a span of 10 days.

Article continues after advertisement

However, this is subject to change depending on the extent of rehabilitation required.

“Ten days was what we thought we could sustain on ourselves, the RFMF, and anything after that we would seek the assistance and support from the Australian Defence Force. But in this case, the Australians have been kind enough to offer us their full support and so it will be more than 10 days or whatever duration that the government of Tonga may feel, that would require troops on the ground to help and assist them in the tsunami relief support.”

Major-General Kalouniwai stresses that the majority of troops deployed are engineers and plant operators, considering the massive infrastructure damage in most parts of this island Kingdom.

“But just by looking at the damage and the things that happened in Tonga so far, we are going Engineer heavy so we taking a lot of plant operators, we are looking at construction workers, civil engineers and also medical staff. The rest are all part of the manpower that can assist these specialists’ engineers in the work they are doing.”

These troops have completed their pre-departure isolation period, have remained in their respective bubble and have tested COVID-19 free before departure. They are also fully vaccinated with a booster shot.

The Commander is optimistic that these soldiers will create an impact and uplift the morale of Tongans while on duty over the next few days.