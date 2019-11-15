Military officer among those arrested for breaching curfew

A 45-year-old Military Officer was arrested at the Suva Carrier Stand after he was found drunk.

He is among the twenty-one individuals arrested for breaching curfew restrictions between Thursday 11pm to Friday morning and Friday 11pm to Saturday morning.

Three men were arrested in Ba while five men were found drunk in Lautoka between Thursday and Friday.

The lone arrest made in the Southern Division was recorded in Caubati involving a 35-year-old man who was drunk.

Between 11pm Friday to 4am Saturday, eleven arrests were recorded.

The seven cases recorded in the Southern Division involved men who were drunk in Raiwaqa, Lami and Valelevu.

All three arrests recorded in the Central Division also involved men who were all drunk in the Suva area.

The lone case recorded in the Northern Division involved a 34-year-old man who was drunk and walking along the FSC Road in Labasa.