News

Midwives provide psychosocial support

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
January 18, 2021 6:55 am
UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha

The United Nations along with UNICEF has deployed twenty-five midwives to the Tropical Cyclone Yasa affected areas.

With schools opening tomorrow UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha says they will provide psychosocial support for children.

The 25 midwives are retired health workers who will be staying in the communities for three months.

“Psychosocial support at the moment from the UN side is something that been done more by UNICEF with children and to some extent UNFPA who are training midwives.”

Local authorities have identified mental health issues as a possible concern due to the stress and trauma of TC Yasa.

