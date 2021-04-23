Midwives play a critical role in society: Dr Butler

Fijian midwives have been central to the work of the United Nations Population Fund in the Pacific, including those who have retired from formal services but continue to respond positively to the call for midwives.

These were the words of UNFPA Pacific Director, Dr Jennifer Butler marking the International Day of the Midwife today.

She says it is necessary to acknowledge the work of midwives as they have had to work in challenging circumstances such as geographical location, sacrificing time with their families to ensure a good beginning for newborns and their parents.

Dr Butler adds these midwives include retired women as well.

She says well-trained and supported midwives working in communities are uniquely positioned to provide the compassionate, respectful, and culturally sensitive care a woman needs during pregnancy and childbirth.

On this International day of the midwife, UNFPA renews its commitment to work with their partners across the Pacific including Fiji to strengthen midwifery skills and capacities.