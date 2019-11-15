Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Midwives face challenges on a daily basis: Former Matron

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 29, 2020 4:19 pm

Nurses and midwives were today reminded on the importance of their roles in the health care system.

With 2020 designated as the Year of the Nurse and the Midwives by the World Health Organization – a celebration was held in Nausori to recognize their efforts.

Mereani Waqa a former matron says 2020 is for those who have devoted their lives to care for others.

Article continues after advertisement

Waqa says life as a midwife varies from day to day as they face new challenges.

You are specialized in areas of midwifery. Birthing unit was initiated for the midwives to show their capability and to prove that they can manage low-risk mothers.

Meanwhile, WHO says the world needs nine million more nurses and midwives if it is to achieve universal health coverage by 2030.

Nurses and midwives play a vital role in providing health services and they are often the first and only point of care in their communities.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.