Midwives face challenges on a daily basis: Former Matron

Nurses and midwives were today reminded on the importance of their roles in the health care system.

With 2020 designated as the Year of the Nurse and the Midwives by the World Health Organization – a celebration was held in Nausori to recognize their efforts.

Mereani Waqa a former matron says 2020 is for those who have devoted their lives to care for others.

Article continues after advertisement

Waqa says life as a midwife varies from day to day as they face new challenges.

You are specialized in areas of midwifery. Birthing unit was initiated for the midwives to show their capability and to prove that they can manage low-risk mothers.

Meanwhile, WHO says the world needs nine million more nurses and midwives if it is to achieve universal health coverage by 2030.

Nurses and midwives play a vital role in providing health services and they are often the first and only point of care in their communities.