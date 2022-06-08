Micronesia will remain with Forum, Puna remains as SG

President of the Federated States of Micronesia, David W. Panuelo receives a Kava bowl. [Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Members of the Pacific Islands Forum concluded two days of a high-level dialogue on a unified note yesterday.

This was revealed in a statement released by the Federated States of Micronesia.

During the dialogue, Forum Chair and Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama proposed a reform package that—if approved by all members—would succeed in strengthening the Forum, appeal to the Micronesian Presidents Summit’s requests for fairness, and bolster Pacific unity and solidarity.

Article continues after advertisement

It proposes that the Pacific Islands Forum agree to rotate both the Secretary-General and the Forum Chair by sub-region, with Micronesia to hold the next Secretary-General position beginning in 2024 for a term of five years.

The reform package also shows that all members of the Pacific Islands Forum agree that equal representation of the three sub-regional bodies of Micronesia, Polynesia, and Melanesia is essential.

This means that there will now be two Deputy Secretary-General positions, each from a different sub-region than the Secretary-General.

An agreement was made to create and immediately install a Pacific Ocean Commissioner as a role separate and distinct from the duties of the Secretary-General.

The Pacific Ocean Commissioner’s term will be for three years, with the office based in Micronesia and reporting directly to the Leaders.

There is further agreement that a Forum sub-regional office should be created in the Micronesia sub-region.

The High-Level Dialogue was established in order to address and resolve major reform issues resulting from the election of Henry Puna as Secretary-General over a Micronesian leader.

The talks were in response to a collective desire for constructive dialogue on practical leadership and political reforms to avoid the breakdown of the Forum membership.

It also collective recognition that a united Pacific represents the region’s best chances at maintaining peace, developing prosperity and mitigating and adapting to climate change.

Following the meeting, the Federated States of Micronesia has withdrawn its denunciation of the Forum and looks forward to the reform package being adopted in full in July.

FSM President David W. Panuelo says a black cloud has disappeared from the region.

The Forum meeting was attended by the Chair and Fijian Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama; the President of the Federated States of Micronesia, David W. Panuelo; the Special Envoy of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, John Silk; the President of the Republic of Palau, Surangel S. Whipps Jr; the Prime Minister of the Independent State of Samoa, Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown.