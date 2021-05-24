Michael dedicates win to all mothers

The Prime Minister’s Youth Awards recipient for Inspirational Leadership is urging young Fijians to appreciate their mothers.

Sivendra Michael, who aspired in many leadership areas, including being a Pacific Climate Change hero, says his mum inspired him to work hard and he is now reaping the benefits.

Michael says his journey was tough.

Article continues after advertisement

“Take some time and reflect on the journey that you have had yourself and the food that you are eating and the clothes that you are wearing and to thank you to all the mums out there for giving us life into this world. We cannot forget our parents for all the sacrifices they have made to give us the life we deserve today.”

The father of one, who has just completed his Doctor of Philosophy has called on youth to be the change they want to see and step up to opportunities and leadership roles.

He says young people are the future of tomorrow, and that is shaped by the decisions they make today.

Michael and seven other youth were recognized during the Prime Minister’s Youth Awards.