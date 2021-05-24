MFAT extends Cure Kids partnership

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its partnership with Cure Kids and the Fijian government with the provision of $64,000.

The funding will enable authorities to vaccinate people living with Rheumatic Heart Disease against COVID-19.

Cure Kids Programme Lead, Doctor Jimaima Kailawadoko, says they want to ensure that people living with RHD are protected and provided with the necessary help.

About 60 young Fijians die from Rheumatic Heart Disease every year.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr, says the funding allows the Cure Kids team to spend four weeks visiting more than 100 people living with RHD.