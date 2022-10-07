Methodist leader calls for cooperation

Methodist Church. [File Photo]

Fiji’s largest Christian denomination, the Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma maintains that the government and religious groups play a pivotal role in safeguarding law and order.

President of the Methodist Church Reverend Ili Vunisuwai says various social issues are related to an increase in crime rates.

However, he says we cannot go on living each day blaming the government for every problem and difficulty.

“This is where the church’s role comes in and that is on the need to find ways to strengthen their spiritual inner beings, the government to continue with their work and the church will also do the same.”

Reverend Vunisuwai said this when responding to the recent brawls at Flagstaff involving young men from Raiwai in Suva.

He adds that police officers must work on ensuring that lawbreakers are punished.

Fiji’s Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says police officers are here to safeguard people and properties.

“Incident involved a lot of juveniles and we are very concerned about that so we call on the communities-community leaders that we are working with to please control the situation, parents and families.”

Qiliho says an incident management centre within the police command centre has also been set up to deal with this ongoing issue.