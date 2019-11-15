Home

News

Methodist Church wishes all Fijians a Happy Diwali

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
November 14, 2020 1:30 pm
The Methodist Church in Fiji is wishing all Hindu brothers and sisters a Happy Diwali. [File Photo]

The Methodist Church in Fiji is wishing all Hindu brothers and sisters a Happy Diwali.

President Reverend Dr Epineri Vakadewavosa says Diwali allows all Fijians to share in the festive atmosphere and celebrate our cultural diversity.

Reverend Vakadewavosa says the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness celebrated during Diwali reminds everyone of the need for the light of Jesus to guide every Fijian.

He says this is to shine the light of righteousness, compassion and friendship in our homes, in our communities, and in our country.

