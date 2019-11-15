Methodist Church to set up social media policy

The Methodist Church of Fiji is looking at setting up clear guidelines on its social media policy.

As the President of the Methodist Church in Fiji, Reverend Epineri Vakadewavosa prepares to meet with Reverend Iliesa Koroi to discuss the publication of videos of evangelistic healing on social media, a second video has emerged.

It purportedly shows a man on a wheel chair walking again after being prayed for during an evangelism session.

In the video, a man who has been in a wheelchair for apparently seven years is able to walk again and according to Reverend Koroi’s description, this was after he was healed during a prayer session.

Fiji Council of Churches President Reverend Tevita Banivanua says this type of activity happens in all churches but should not be publicized on social media.

“A policy would be the right way of doing it because it can cause them more damage if it is allowed to continue but yes I think it should be private and not to be exposed this way. Because not only in the Methodist Church in other churches.”

The first video published by Reverend Koroi raised questions about the state of mind of the people being prayed for, but the Methodist Church Deputy General Secretary Reverend Iliesa Naivalu maintains it was not an exorcism as some have called it, but rather a healing session.

“We are going through an evangelism week, last week and this week as well. Reverend Koroi has that gift of healing but we dont see it as exorcism it is healing, but we are quite sensitive too with regards to what the pictures would depict to the people outside.”

Meanwhile, the President of the Methodist Church in Fiji will meet with Reverend Koroi next week.

They are expected to release a statement after the meeting.