Methodist Church to look into extreme evangelism video

The President of the Methodist Church in Fiji, Reverend Epineri Vakadewavosa will be meeting with Reverend Iliesa Koroi.

This is in regard to a live Facebook video posted on Reverend Koroi’s page which shows a supposed healing session at the Centenary Church in Suva during their week of evangelism.

The video has some disturbing images of church members wailing and crawling between pews during the prayers.

Deputy General Secretary Reverend Iliesa Naivalu says the Church is also now looking at setting up clear guidelines on their social media policy.

“The president will have an audience with Reverend Koroi next week after he returns from Labasa. We are also looking at the directives that we have in regards to how our social media is being used in churches. We have to have some kind of policies with regards to that.”

Naivalu says the 40 minutes video from a Methodist Preacher, Reverend Iliesa Koroi’s Facebook page is concerning as they do not usually publish prayer or healing sessions in that way.

Reverend Naivalu says those who do evangelism work should respect the people they work with, and ensure that it is according to the doctrines they preach.