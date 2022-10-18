Methodist Church to diversify assets

Methodist Church of Fiji. [File]

The Methodist Church of Fiji aims to diversify its assets and the number of properties across the country.

General Secretary, Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou says the pandemic has hindered some of the development projects that were supposed to be implemented in the last two years.

He says an area they are focusing on is the construction of new Methodist Primary and Secondary schools in certain parts of the country.

Rev Turagavou adds they are working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of these projects.

“A few months ago, we received information from the Western side that they are having one Secondary school. So, all those kinds of construction and development we are looking forward to the Division’s Superintends to update us in the Head Office to update us about the development that is going on at the Divisional level.”

The Methodist Church currently runs 17 primary and 14 secondary schools.