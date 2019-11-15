Home

News

Methodist Church to continue services amid COVID-19 threat

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 16, 2020 12:40 pm
The Methodist Church of Fiji will continue with its Sunday services around Fiji despite the threat of COVID-19.

Church President Reverend. Dr. Epineri Vakadewavosa confirmed this will also include the Holy Communion.

Rev. Vakadewavosa is urging the congregation and church administrators to practice good personal hygiene.

“Worship and Holy Communion, there is no change at this time but be cautious of what I have said regarding those advisories. Take extra care in cleanliness, washing of hands and with all aspects of our daily living. That is very important indeed.”

Rev. Vakadewavosa says the Methodist Church is on alert and has all its awareness processes in place.

He adds Fijians have to be vigilant even though no cases of COVID-19 have been recorded so far.

