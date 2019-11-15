Methodist Church reduces annual budget

The Methodist Church of Fiji has halved its $3million budget for this financial year.

President, Reverend Dr Epineri Vakadewavosa says as the pandemic continues to take its toll, the church wants to help reduce the burden on the congregation.

Dr Vakadewavosa says they have made the decision given that some church members have lost their jobs, while some have their working hours and days reduced.

“Fifty percent cut, this is for this financial year 1st June to 31 May 2021 and the church members are ask to give what they can give in the light of the situation that we are going through.”

Dr Vakadewavosa says they are also working with the government and the Ministry of Health on ways to ensure that the church maintains all COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The Methodist Church has 59 Divisions around the country and members have been urged to give whatever they can as membership levy during these trying times.