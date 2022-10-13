Methodist Church is financially stable

Methodist Church of Fiji.

The Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma’s financial status is stable as compared to the past years.

President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai is pleased with the church’s financial performance in recent years, despite the challenges brought by the pandemic.

Reverend Vunisuwai is reminding ministers and church leaders to practice sound financial management and good record-keeping practices, in order to gauge and monitor their respective divisional, circuit, or church groups’ financial performance.

Article continues after advertisement

The church recorded $4 million as expenditure in 2017, it went down to $2.5 million in 2018 and further slashed to $1.9 million in 2019.

“The church is stable financially. For what I was really happy about is during the trying times and when we were hit hard by COVID-19, but the Church was able to stay afloat and we had enough to run the church financially. And we are really thankful for that, the financial stability of the church all throughout.”

The President stresses they will continue to economize and reduce their annual expenditures, to ensure the church remains debt-free.

This topic has been discussed at length over the past three days of the 2022 Methodist Church Conference that will continue today at Furnival Park in Toorak, Suva.