Methodist Church is apolitical

Fiji’s largest Christian denomination, the Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma is apolitical.

President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai has reiterated this saying that the church is not affiliated to any political party.

“We have a church policy regarding politics. First of all, any minister who wants to join politics must resign. Secondly, the church as a whole is not affiliated to any political parties.”

Reverend Vunisuwai says they are encouraging its members to take part in the upcoming general election, to show their social responsibility.

He also highlighted that church ministers have been instructed to resign from their position if they are opting to contest in the election.

The President says this is an important year for Fiji as they will get to elect a government that is going to lead them in the next four years so it is imperative for church members to cast their vote.