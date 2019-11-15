Home

Methodist Church did not authorize post by Regunamada

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 10, 2020 4:38 pm
[File Image]

The Methodist Church in Fiji says it never authorized the release of a statement yesterday, which asked Fijians to refrain from lighting of fireworks until 6pm Sunday after church services finished.

The now-deleted statement was initially published on the Methodist Church in Fiji official Facebook page and authorized by one Reverend Alfred Regunamada.

Methodist Church President Reverend Dr Epineri Vakadewavosa has expressed disappointment over the post.

Article continues after advertisement

In an interview with FBC News, Vakadewavosa claims the post was made by Reverend Regunamada and he alone should be responsible for the statement.

Vakadewavosa says that there was no authorization by the church hierarchy for Regunamada to issue the statement.

Vakadewavosa says every Fijian has the right to their religious festivities as in the constitution and this must be respected.

When asked what will the church do about Regunamada, and in response, Vakadewavosa says they’ve discussed the matter with Regunamada and he will have to answer for his action.

 

