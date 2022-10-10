Methodist Church continues to be debt free

Methodist Church of Fiji.

The Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma continues to be debt free, despite the effects of COVID-19.

President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai says they have had a smooth sail without any financial problem.

“We are very much indeed happy that we are able to sail through smoothly without any financial hiccups and problems. We are sailing through in plain waters, and we are looking forward that we will be able to go through the same note next year and years to come.”

Article continues after advertisement



Methodist in Fiji and Rotuma President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai.

Reverend Vunisuwai has acknowledged the congregation’s support and commitment towards the church, both financially and through prayers.

He says economic development is in their annual conference agenda.

The Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma’s annual conference commenced at the Centenary Church in Suva today.

It is holding its ministerial session today, followed by the Festival of Praise throughout the week at Furnival Park in Toorak.

The church reconvened its annual conference after a lapse of two years.