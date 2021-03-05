Methodist Church condemns allegations of abuse at Dilkusha Home

The Methodist Church of Fiji says they are concerned about the allegations of verbal and physical abuse on children at Dilkusha Home in Nausori.

President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai says they strongly condemn such actions.

The Dilkusha Home is jointly managed by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and the Methodist Church of Fiji.

The Methodist Church of Fiji President says they are now looking into the matter.

“The case of Dilkusha Home, we have arranged for investigation, we waiting for the result. We are liaising with the relevant Department, Social Welfare to look at it. “

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission received a complaint from a concerned person on the alleged abuse and the matter has also been referred to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Commissioner Director, Ashwin Raj, says the complainant has also requested the Commission to investigate the use of food rations and other assistance given to the Home by the public and the state.

The Ministry of Children is yet to comment on the issue.