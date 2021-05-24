Home

News

Methamphetamine detected at Nadi Airport

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 23, 2021 4:55 pm

Three people have been arrested for allegedly importing commercial quantity of methamphetamine at the Nadi Airport.

A joint operation was conducted by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services and the Police Force.

The joint controlled delivery from the USA led to the seizure of a consignment where methamphetamine was allegedly discovered concealed in various items.

The three accused persons from Lautoka have been charged with unlawful importation of illicit drugs and unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

They appeared at the Nadi Magistrates Court and have been remanded in custody.

They will reappear in court next Tuesday.

FRCS Acting Chief Executive, Fay Yee, says the vigilance and capabilities of all stakeholders at our borders is indicative of their commitment to keeping illicit substances from reaching our communities.

Yee says by preventing trafficking of illegal drugs, they are protecting our communities against devastating social impact, saving lives, reducing drug-associated criminal activities and health problems.

She adds their combined capabilities make it difficult for those wanting to smuggle these illicit substances and the success of this controlled operation is a testament to that.

FRCS is collaborating closely with all border enforcement agencies in the fight against drug trafficking.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho, says the level of co-operation needed to disrupt criminal networks is actively being pursued by law enforcement stakeholders to ensure relevancy in the protection of Fiji’s borders.

He adds the sharing of intelligence and investigation capabilities with law enforcement agencies is enhancing their abilities to disrupt the supply chains of the illicit drug trade.

A stern warning is issued to the drug traffickers to desist as they will face prosecution under the law.

